S’Eagles Lack Creative Midfielder – Green

Former chairman, technical committee of the NFF, Barrister Chris Green has expressed concern over the lack of a creative midfielder in the team at the moment, stating that Alex Iwobi is still growing and not able to handle that position.

Many soccer fans in the country expected the Arsenal player to step into the role yesterday against Guinea but fell short of expectations according to a large number of soccer fans in Nigeria

Speaking to Tidesports source Green seemed to also echo such thoughts, stating that the Eagles need someone creative to give the killer passes in matches, as playing other teams as experienced as the Eagles, will leave us exposed, as they would surely take advantage.

“We have Ndidi and Etebo playing in the middle of the pack. Etebo keeps marking and so too does Wilfred, so they are not really able to spray those passes that will cause a problem for the opposing team”.

“We need someone who is creative, someone to hold the ball in the middle, giving those passes that could cause trouble and eventually get our goals”.

“Iwobi, for me, is still growing. You need to be very strong to be able to play the number 10 for any team in the world, but it could be covered, depending on the formation the coach employs”.

“When we play other teams that are as experienced as our team, am scared they could use it to their advantage and to the disadvantage of our own team”.

The Super Eagles need only a draw from their last match of the group phase against Madagascar on Sunday to finish top of the group and remain in Alexandria for their Round of 16 fixture”, he said.