Rohr Praises Eagles Against Guinea

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr is satisfied with his players’ performance in their 1-0 win against Guinea at the Alexandria Stadium last Wednesday, Tidesports source reports.

Kenneth Omeruo netted the winning goal for Nigeria in the 73rd minute of the keenly contested encounter.

The Super Eagles maintained top spot in Group B with six points following the win and are the first country to book a place in the Round of 16 of the rournament.

“It was a good performance from the team today, we played really well though it was a tough game from Guinea,” Rohr told reporters after the game.

He said: “I am happy we could deal with the danger they posed and being the first into the round of 16 is a joy for us.

“Now we have to ensure we finish off well against Madagascar in our last game to top the pool.”

The Super Eagles will battle Madagascar in their final Group B game at the Alexandria Stadium on Sunday at 5pm Nigerian time.