Rivers Sanitation Exercise Holds ’Morrow

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah, has announced that this month’s state-wide sanitation exercise would hold, tomorrow, across the 23 local government areas of Rivers State from 7am – 10am.

Obuah, while making the announcement, said there would be strict restriction of human and vehicular movements during the period of the exercise.

A statement signed by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam, yesterday, quoted Obuah as enjoining all Rivers people and those living and doing business in the state to comply accordingly, by using the period of the sanitation exercise to clean their environment or surroundings as defaulters would face the wrath of the law.

He urged owners of trucks (individuals and corporate organisations) to make available their trucks for evacuation of wastes that would be generated during the period of the exercise.

Obuah enjoined all chairmen in the 23 local government councils of Rivers State to ensure strict restriction of human and vehicular movement as well as full participation of the people in their respective areas, during the exercise.

He also appealed to Police Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to enforce the order on strict restriction of human and vehicular movement during the period of the exercise.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana