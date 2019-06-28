Rivers ’ll Bankroll UTME Fees For Indigenes, Non-Indigenes -Wike …Meets Private Schools Owners, Today …Reconstitutes UBE Board

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has announced that the state government would henceforth bankroll the form fees for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for all Indigenes and non-indigenes in the state.

Wike said that the gesture of the Rivers State Government would commence with the 2020 UTME to be conducted by JAMB.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Registrar of JAMB at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said that the Rivers State Government was committed to ensuring that less privileged students are not denied the opportunity to sit for the examination.

He said: “From 2020, UTME forms for Indigenes and non-indigenes will be paid for by the Rivers State Government. It is important for us to ensure that children of the less privileged don’t bear this burden.

“This offer is to ensure that no qualified candidate is denied the opportunity to write the UTME. For some parents, the fee is nothing, but there are families that cannot afford the fees”.

The governor also announced the allocation of land at the Greater Port Harcourt City to JAMB for the construction of their Zonal Office.

He also allocated a block of offices to JAMB as their temporary office in Rivers State, following the dilapidation of the current office, and donated an operational vehicle to JAMB in the state.

In his remarks, Registrar of JAMB, Prof Ishaq Oloyede commended the Rivers State governor for his commitment to the development of education, especially his abolition of fees for secondary and primary schools in the state.

He appealed to the Rivers State governor to allocate a temporary office to JAMB for their daily operations as the current office has totally degenerated.

Oloyede said that in view of the number of candidates writing UTME in the state, JAMB requires land to construct a mega computer-based test centre in the state.

“There are only 12 computer-based test centres in Rivers State. This number is grossly inadequate. We urge Your Excellency to allocate land for JAMB to construct a mega computer-based test centre for at least 500 candidates.

“You are the closest governor to JAMB. Rise and help us. Funding is no longer our problem. We retain N2billion annually from our Internally Generated Revenue”; he said.

Meanwhile, the Rives State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, will today, hold a crucial meeting with all proprietors of private schools operating in the state.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, yesterday, indicated that the meeting would hold at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Port Harcourt, at 12noon.

Danagogo directed all concerned to be seated at 11:30am.

“You are further requested to come along with all demand notices received from the state or any local government area as well as any payment receipt in respect thereof”, the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has approved the re-constitution of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board.

The new members of the board include, Ven Fyneface Akah representing Obio/Akpor LGA as chairman; Mr Cyril Hart, representing Bonny LGA as member; Mr Precious Baridoo, representing Khana LGA as member; and Chief Faith Amaso, representing Ogu/Bolo LGA as member.

A statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, said the reconstituted board member would be sworn-in by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, today, by 2pm at the Executive Council Chamber of Government House, Port Harcourt.

The statement also directed all affected members of the board to be seated at the Executive Council Chamber by 1.30pm.