Rivers CAN Inaugurates Women Wing

The Rivers State branch of the Christain Association of Nigeria (CAN) has inaugurated its women wing, WOWICAN, in a well attended congress.

Those inaugurated are, Pst. Mrs Ene Helpmate Secondus of the CPFN/PFN family, chairperson Senior Mother Josephine Ibrah of OAIC family, secretary, Mrs Clementina Uwalaka of the CSN family, assistant secretary while Mrs Rebecca Mkena from the TEKAN/ECWA family took the position of treasurer.

The Directors include, Archbishop (Mrs) Elizabeth Paul Obelle from CPFN/PFN as director Ecumenism and Interfaith; Mrs Monica Charles from the CSN family is the director Education, Women and Youth; Mother Kazia Wamate from OAIC took the office of director National Issues while Mrs Edirin Doris Gharoro from TEKAN/ECWA became the legal adviser /public affairs.

The positions of Vice Chairperson and director P.R.S which were zoned to the CCN family were not filled as the CCN chairman was yet to submit names of his nominees. Speaking while performing the inauguration at the South/South CAN Secretariat, the state CAN Chairman, Dr. Stanley Dimkpa called on all christians in the state to unite to fight enemies of the faith.

Dr. Dimkpa said there is no alternative to peace, describing it as panacea for every growth, development and progress in any society, stressing that with this inauguration the officers are now acceptable at National Executive Council (NEC) meetings of WOWICAN

The CAN chairman advised the women leaders to carry along the local government chapters of WOW ICAN and shun any act of division in the body of Christ in Rivers State.

He said, the women and the youth are viable instruments to achieve set goals of the present administration in CAN Rivers State.

In his speech, the Director of Women, Youth and Education in the state CAN, Elder Apostle Timothy Ogbu who supervised the confirmation ceremony thanked Rivers State CAN for providing a peaceful environment for the event and called on all Christians in the state to support the present administration of CAN.

In her acceptance speech on behalf of the entire Exco of WOWICAN, the Secretary, Senior Mother Josephine Ibrah expressed joy with the women for giving them the opportunity to serve and promised their loyalty to both the constitution of CAN and the leadership in the state.