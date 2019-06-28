Regina Daniels Hangs Out With Naira Marley

It is no longer news that Naira Marley and Regina Daniels are friends, however, the video of them chilling in a private jet with some models is one you wouldn’t want to skip as the beautiful actress shared a series of videos on instagram on Sunday June 23rd 2019 and from all indications it might be scenes from a movie.

Regina Daniels recorded all the fun they had while flying as all the ladies who were all dressed in bikinis sure had fun with other celebrities on the jet. Also seen in the videos are Bolanle Ninalowo and Broda Shaggi who are also cast of the new movie “The Enemy Within”.

These videos are coming a few days after Naira Marley showed up on Regina Daniel’s mum’s movie set in company of his crew. Regina took to her instagram page on Thursday, June 20 2019 where she shared a series of videos where Naira Marley showed up at what looks like a movie set. Among those who were present during Naira Marley’s viist were Desmond Elliot and Bolanle Ninalowo.

As usual, Naira Marley showed up with his crew and Marlians and they sure did what they know how to do best, chant his praizes. This new perceived friendship between Naira Marley and Regina Daniels giving by what they have shown might be one very interesting relationship in the world of celebrities.

Just in case you did not know, it was Naira Marley who was the first to share the video of Regina Daniels and her husband, Chief Ned Nwoko sharing some public display of affection.

Recall that Naira Marley recently received his freedom after he was released from jail. He was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over issues relating to internet fraud also known as Yahoo-Yahoo.