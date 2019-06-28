Poor Road Impedes Trade Facilitation At Port -Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has called for immediate fixing of the Oshodi – Apapa expressway leading to Tin Can Island seaport in Lagos, saying the poor condition of the road impedes its trade facilitations.

This plea was contained in a statement made available to The Tide by the Public Relations Officer of the Tin Can Island Command, Uche Ejesieme in Lagos on Tuesday.

Ejesieme said, “no trade can be facilitated in the seaport without surrounding infrastructure in good shape.

“Some of the facilities around the ports can be improved. We know that the Federal Government has awarded the contract for the road reconstruction and I’m sure that with the kind of listening government that we have, the problem would be addressed so that trade facilitation is real.

“You can’t talk about trade facilitation without the requisite infrastructure. Infrastructure is very critical. At Tin Can, aside the road challenge we have been working assiduously to meet up with our obligations.”

On the relationship between the service and other agencies at the port., Ejesieme said the service involved them especially the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) in cargo examination.

“SON is linked to our single window. As soon as we see anything that requires their presence, we escalate it electronically”

“Last week, one of the Deputy Controllers at Port and Cargo Terminal called me about a cargo that requires the input of National Environmental Standards and Regulations Agency (NESREA). We can’t do our job and also do that of other agencies.

“We have imbibed the spirit of collaboration and synergy. Once we see a declaration that requires National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) or SON, we send notifications electronically. If anyone says Customs releases consignments without recourse to these agencies, I don’t think the person knows what he is talking about,” he said.

Chinedu Wosu