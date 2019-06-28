Osun Assembly Recommends Life Imprisonment For Kidnappers

Worried by the increase in the spate of kidnapping, banditry and killing in the state, members of Osun State House of Assembly have initiated a bill prohibiting kidnapping, banditry and other social criminalities in the state.

The state lawmakers, through the new bill, tagged: “State Of Osun Kidnapping (Prohibition Bill), 2019,” recommended life imprisonment for perpetrators of the dastardly act.

The Bill sponsored by the newly inaugurated Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, was presented to the Assembly at the plenary session last Wednesday.

The Bill will, among other things, reduce the likelihood of occurrence of kidnap incidents in the state, proffer appropriate sanctions on anyone found engaging in or aiding and abetting kidnap activities, deter anyone contemplating of engaging or related action and further guarantee peace and security among residents and visitors to Osun State.

The Bill, if passed into law, would jettison the current state law, chapter 31, No. 364 under offenses against liberty; Slave dealing, which recommends 10 years’ imprisonment for anyone found guilty.