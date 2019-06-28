Onnoghen: Look Inward At Your ‘Stinking’ Executive, Secondus Tells Buhari

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has admonished President Muhammadu Buhari to look inwards at his alleged stinking executive and stop the hostility and ill-treatment of the nation’s Judiciary.

Secondus spoke against the backdrop of Buhari’s alleged “continued show of hostile behaviour on the nation’s judiciary as exemplified in his unwarranted and unprovoked attacks on the former Chief Justice of the Federation CJN, Justice Walter Nkanu Onnoghen last Tuesday while hosting some Yoruba leaders at the Aso Villa.

The PDP national chairman said that the President’s aversion for the judiciary is becoming very apparent, dangerous and antithetical to democratic norms.

He has continued to bemoan his past with the judiciary by displaying his unconcealed anger and unforgiving desire to take a pound of flesh on them.

The Andoni-born politician pointed out that the motive behind the endless attacks on the Judiciary by the President especially last Tuesday’s narration of his so called ordeal with the courts is strategically designed to cow them into submission to his undemocratic desires.

Secondus said in a statement to newsmen, yesterday from his media office and signed by Ike Abonyi, that even among Buhari’s audience where he was lampooning the Judiciary were persons whose questionable source of wealth is not unknown yet he pretends not to be aware because it favours his political interest.

“We all know it as a fact that the motive of the President in his countless berating of the Judiciary at the slightest moment is deliberately designed to frighten them, take away their confidence and force them to submit to his wishes by intimidation.

Prince Secondus described as preposterous and highly unacceptable the continuous ridiculing of the highly revered arm of government just because they did not dance to your “selfish tune” at some point.

He then urged all lovers of democracy in the country to rise up in defence of this critical arm of government which gets bashing from an executive arm that seeks absolute power from the back door.