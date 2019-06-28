Okorocha, Ihedioha Spar Over 67 Vehicles, N50bn Theft In Imo …Gov Gets Seven-Day Ultimatum To Show Proof

The former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has given the Imo State Government, a seven-day ultimatum to substantiate the allegation that his wife and family members made away with 67 vehicles and another property belonging to the state.

Okorocha also challenged the state government to publish the particulars, list the vehicles and details of the N50billion allegedly diverted by his family.

The Imo State Committee on Recovery of Government Property headed by Hon Jasper Ndubuaku had, last Wednesday, accused the former governor and his wife of making away with 67 vehicles belonging to the state government.

But the Media Adviser to the former governor, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, in a statement, yesterday, noted that, “the media had quoted the Chairman of Governor Emeka Ihedioha’s Committee on Recovery of Government Properties, Hon Jasper Ndubuaku as claiming that the former governor of the state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and the wife, Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha, left with 67 vehicles and N50billion.

“They also made similar claims against appointees of the former governor and other related bodies that worked with the last administration.

“Against the backdrop of these repeated claims, we want to respond in this manner; we challenge Governor Emeka Ihedioha and his appointees to publish the list and particulars of these 67 vehicles and the details of the N50billion the former governor and the wife made away with vis-à-vis other items thereto. And we give them seven days to do the publication or bend their heads downward in shame”.

The statement added that, “we also challenge them to publish the properties the former appointees must have left with, either as a group or as individuals. The burden to publish evidence of all these claims is now on Governor Ihedioha and his appointees.

“We equally want to ask that they harmonise their claims because almost all the key appointees of the WhatsApp and Facebook government in the state have made their diverse claims on these issues, to the extent that nobody knows who among them should be believed. They should harmonize their claims before the publication.

“The governor himself had made his own claim talking about cars and N70billion taken away. The Chief of Staff of the governor had equally claimed that the former governor left with 31 vehicles and about N40billion. Now, the Chairman of the Recovery of what they call government properties, Ndubuaku has come up with the latest claim of 67 vehicles and N50billion. The new Attorney-General, Barrister Ndukwe Nnawuchi has added his voice by also making the claim of N20billion against the former governor”.