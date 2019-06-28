Ogoda Community Gets New Chiefs, CDC

After many years of tussle, Ogoda Community in Ahoada West Local Government Area has installed new chiefs and a Community Development Committee (CDC).

The new eight community chiefs emerged from family nominations while the CDC was elected based on the community guidelines and constitution.

Eze Igbu Ubie IV, HRM, Eze Augustine Okpokiri, while inaugurating the chiefs and CDC members charged them to be focused and committed to the development of Ogoda community.

Eze Okpokiri, who was represented by High Chief ThankGod Okedike also decorated Chief Obutor Tom as the paramount ruler of the community.

Administering the oath of office to the nine member CDC, Chief Okpara Newton charged them to abide by the constitution by pursuing the interest of the community.

Responding on behalf of the Chiefs, Chief Tom assured the people of his preparedness to rule with the fear of God, and appealed for cooperation so that the community would move forward.

Speaking on behalf of CDC members, Comrade Israel thanked God Almighty for the opportunity granted him alongside others to serve.

Israel equally expressed appreciation to the entire community for the confidence reposed in them, as he promised that the CDC would work in synergy with the chiefs to fast tract development in the community, as well as ensuring peace in the area.

Among the chiefs inaugurated were Chief Livinus Ordu, Chief Happy David, Chief Robert Ude, Chief Obed Jeremiah and Chief Nwabaka Robinson Ozueme.

Others are: Chief Chukwunen Okpara, Chief Ideozu Godpwoer and Mr Onyebuchi Jerome as secretary.

Members of the CDC are: Belford Steward, Aforma Sunday Abali, Elder Ghana Ogiri, Hon. Kojo ThankGod, Blessing Edward, Onyebula Robinson, Apia Ikechukwu and Obunikem Agwor.

The ceremony witnessed special prayers by the community Chief Priest, Echi Abizu and most elderly man, Chief Moneyhard Odukwu.

Highlights of the occasion include traditional wrestling, music, dancing and solidarity speeches from the women and youths of the community.

Agimo Benson