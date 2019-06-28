NSCDC Deploys 1150 Personnel For Jigawa

The Jigawa State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps said it has deployed a total of One Thousand One Hundred and Fifty (1150) personnel for the coming local government election holding tomorrow.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SC. Adamu Shehu issued to newsmen in Dutse.

He explained that the personnel would be deployed to various polling units, collation centres and other strategic places alongside other security personnel drawn from various security formations in the state.

Adamu said security personnels would provide security to both personnel of JISIEC and its ad-hoc staff, the voters and election materials, before, during and after the local government elections.

He added that mobile and static patrol would be mounted at key flash areas for proper monitoring.

He therefore, advised party leaders to warn their members from committing unwholesome actions capable of causing break down of law and order.