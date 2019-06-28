Nollywood Actor Recounts How Two Ladies Raped Him

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has revealed how two women raped him at a party.

Maduagwu took to his Instagram page to reveal a secret about himself last Wednesday, saying he was raped by two women at a party because he looked like an usher.

He explained that because of that rape, he developed phobia for night parties.

Maduagwu wrote: “I have a phobia for night party, I was raped at a party because I looked like an usher.

“This happened 5 years ago in Lekki, I have never shared this trauma-filled story with anyone before, and the only reason I am even talking about it now is because a lot of friends are always asking why I am so selective when invited to parties in Nigeria like other celebrities.

“Firstly, I get paid to party in Lagos, Abuja or any where in Nigeria; secondly, I don’t just accept “appearance fee “ to attend any party, I need to be sure of my safety, because what happened to me at a party in Lekki 5 years ago is still traumatic to say the least.

“My manager contacted me about a party, ok, I said he should negotiate the “appearance fee” which he did, but on that very night, while partying and I think I had too much drink that night, so I tried going to the toilet, I never knew two ladies were following me, I was tipsy, the next thing I heard, one of the girls, who said she was based in Canada or UK, was telling me I looked so much like an usher, that she needs to taste me.

“Before I know what was happening, these two ladies raped me illegally without showing mercy.”