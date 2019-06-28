Nigerian Celebrities Who Turned Born Again Christians

Ever wonder why some celebrities after all the glitz and glamour, wake up one day and decide to become very religious; some even pastors and evangelists? One now begins to wonder what the motives are: Are they scared of the repercaution of their past deeds? Recovering from a new death experience?, Fading away from the limelight which probably led to the decision to hold onto God as the last resort or does it come with age?

As they say “Nobody holy pass” as such it is very okay for everyone who feels it’s time to slow down on their flamboyant lifestyle and actually become a very religious person. I don’t think it comes with status as you can be a celebrity and be a very religious person, it’s your decision.

So when some of your favourite celebrities who are living the ‘Lau-Lau’ lifestyle decide to say “I am done with this lifestyle and it is time for me to find my way back to God”, it is usually received with mixed reactions. However, check out some of these celebrities who became born again Christians:

Chris Okotie: The fine young lawyer turned pop singer began to make moves in the Nigerian music industry in the’80. He was the toast of all the clubs and shows across the country. Chris Okotie is credited with some of the most beautiful love songs till date.

For some youths of that era who have become grandparents today, they still find it weird that he gave his life to Christ and became preacher and evangelist. Chris Okotie was the golden boy (you know how we feel about 2face and Wizkid right now) who was idolized by many and ladies especially loved him. Well today, he has one of the biggest churches in Lagos and has gone on to author over 15 books and even contested for the sant of the Nigeria president a couple of times.

Sonny Okosun

We also can’t forget Sonny Oksun, the “Ozziddi” king who had some really amazing romantic songs in the 80s and was also a known freedom fighter, but went on to become an evangelist. His case was even more special as till date some of his gospel songs have become the mainstream anthem with a lot of churches.

Eucharia Anunobi

Well today Eucharia Anunobi is ordained minister of the gospel with different awards and certificates to back it up. For everyone who grew up in the 90s, the mention of Eucharia Anunobi and Clarion Chukwura, glitz and glamour readily comes to mind. She didn’t just play those roles well we all felt that she was actually a glamour girl (no thanks to the famous Nollywood movie titled glamour girls).

Eucharia Anunobi starred in virtually every movie that revealed the vivacious lifestyle of the young women of her time, she didn’t just play those roles well, we all felt she was actually a glamour girl.

Clarion Chukwura

She only recently announced her new found love for Christ with a photo which looked like that of a really dedicated woman of the gospel.

Hence when Clarion Chukwura who has a similar, but longer career than Eucharia announced her new found love for Christ with a photo, it didn’t come as a surprise. In the picture shared on her instagram page, the super actress looked like one who is really a dedicated woman of the gospel.

Charly Boy

When Charlie Boy revealed that he had given his life to Christ, that was big mews, yes guys, Charlie Boy of the’80s and ‘90s (the dude with the scariest and weirdest dress style I have ever seen) giving his life to Christ was a big deal. Everyone wanted to find what brought about his decision, but like they say in Christendom, his soul was arrested and he found his way to the church.

Yul Edochie

Most recently, Yul Edochie survived what would have been the most terrible news of 2019 after a ghastly car accident. Fortunately he made it with a few bruises. Alas’ Yul announced that he has given his life to Christ. Let’s be sincere with our selves, who wouldn’t pack their load to the church and stay there for a while after that accident.