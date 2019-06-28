Nigeria Immigration Arrests Nine Illegal Immegrants Libya-Bound

Officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, in Kano have apprehended seven Cameronians and two Ghanians, wondering about the State without any genuine and legal documents indicating their nationalities.

The Cameronians and Ghanians, who were said to be headed to Libya, were suspected to have formed a highly-placed international criminal link specialized in trafficking and other criminal acts in Nigeria and other West African States.

Speaking while parading the illegal foreign nationals arrested in Kano, the Assistant Comptroller of Immigration in Charge of Kano State, OlaideIshakaYussuf said the intelligence units of the service uncovered the movements of the foreigners within the week.

Yussuf disclosed that the operatives were on a nine-mile routine tracking to Bichi local government when they stormed on the illegal migrants and arrested them around Danzabuwa village while trying to escape.

He said that while checking them, the NIS officers found out that the foreigners have no legal document on them legalizing their stay in Nigeria and that they were moving to Libya through Daura, hometown of President Buhari in Katsina State.

The Comptroller said section 14 subsection 1 of the immigration act entails that an immigrant must report to the immigration posts of the country he is coming from and the one he entered, which they have not done.