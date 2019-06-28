N54.3m Fraud: Court Fixes Oct 3 For NEMA Ag Director’s Trial

An FCT High Court in Maitamay yesterday fixed October 3 to begin the trial of an Acting Director, Special Duties in the National Emergency Management Agency, EmenikeUmesi, charged with alleged misappropriation of N54.3 million.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission charged Umesi with four counts of misappropriation of public funds.

Justice Jude Okeke granted an application by the EFCC Counsel, Mr. Joshua Saidi praying the court for an adjournment to enable him to file a “new, better and further proof of evidence”.

Okeke said that he allowed the adjournment because the defendant’s counsel did not object to it.

He then adjourned until October 3 for the hearing of the motion.

Saidi prayed for an adjournment to enable him to file better and a further copy.

He earlier informed the court that he was coming into the matter newly and had filed the motion and served the defendant’s counsel this morning.

Objecting to the EFCC Counsel’ motion, MrJaphNjikonye, defendant’s counsel said that the copy was not readable.

He said ordinarily, they would not have a problem with the motion but it is not readable, he, however, did not object to the application for adjournment.

The prosecutor (Saidi) therefore promised to file new better and further motion.

Our correspondent reports that the EFCC alleged that on December 30, 2014, Umesi while serving as the Acting Director, Special Duty in NEMA allegedly misappropriated N12.8 million meant for the Agency‘s operations.

EFFC said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 19 of Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act.