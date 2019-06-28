N450m Fraud: Court Admits Fidility Bank Evidence Against Ex-Minister, Others

Justice Hammadam Dashen of the Federal High Court, sitting in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, yesterday admitted in evidence, a response of withdrawal instrument letter from Fidelity Bank to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in respect to the trial of former Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Abdu Bulama and four others.

Bulama is being prosecuted by the EFCC on a seven-count charge, bordering on criminal conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of N450million.

He is facing trial alongside Mohammed Kadai, a former state Commissioner for Integrated and Rural Development, Abba Gana Tata, Muhammad Mamu and Hassan Ibn Jaks.

It would be recalled that Muhammad Monguno, counsel to the first and second defendants raised objection to the admissibility of the withdrawal instrument response letter from Fidelity Bank to EFCC on the grounds that the document did not fulfill the requirement of Section 15(4) and 17(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

Monguno also added that the statements of the defendants were obtained under duress by the prosecution.

Counsel to the third, fourth and fifth defendants agreed and adopted the submissions made by Mungono.

However, in admitting the document, Justice Dashen noted that “the photocopy of the reply letter to EFCC from Fidelity Bank is relevant in this case.

“Sufficient foundation has being laid by PW5 (Salisu Muhammad Rabiu) as to the whereabouts of the original. The document sought to be tendered by the prosecution is here by admitted in evidence and to be marked as exhibit A.”