‘Maritime Sector Full Of Untapped Potentials’

President, Association of Maritime Journalists of Nigeria (AMJON), Mr. Paul Ogbuokiri says Nigeria’s maritime sector is full of potentials that are largely untapped for the benefits of the Nigerian people.

Mr Ogbuokiri made the observation while delivering a keynote address at the just concluded maiden edition of the Nigeria Maritime Finance Fair organized by AMJON at the Rockview Hotel, Apapa Lagos, recently. He said that the sector yeans for massive investment from both the private and public seators under the Public Private Participant (PPP) arrangement.

Ogbuokiri stressed the need to embark on policies that will ensure the development of the maritime industry.

The AMJON President, while declaring the fair open, also emphasised the need for government to provide single digit development funds for the investors, urging the NCDMB to also extend its current development finance funding to the maritime segment of its local content development mandate.

The Managing Director of the of the Bank of Industry (BOI), Mr. Kayode Pitan, said BOI has disbursed $82 million to some indigenous investors in the country for the purchase of ships and supported many companies from the $200 million funds under Nigeria Content Intervention Funds.

Pitan who was represented by Victor Agina at the event explained that the intervention fund has created jobs for 3,117 Nigerians across the country.

Pitan admonished stakeholders in the maritime sector to key into the programme provided by BOI to boost their income and enhance their economic activities in the industry.

While the Director-General Nigerian Maritime Adminstration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, reiterated his agency’s commitment to ensuring the end of waiver regimes within its earlier timelines.

Nkpemenyie Mcdominic -Lagos