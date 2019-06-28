Labour Leader Tasks Stakeholders On Sports Dev 

In a bit to develop sports in Nigeria, the President of National Union of Shops and Distributive Employees (NUSDE), Comrade Innocent Jaja, has called on major stakeholders to develop sports holistically.

He stated that it is imperative for every corporate organisation, multi nationals and well-meaning individuals to support various governments to build good sporting facilities, to enable the country have formidable teams in all her sports to represent the country.

Comrade Jaja said this at the weekend, in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, in Port Harcourt, urging Nigerian athletes to brace up in sporting activities, most especially in international competitions.

“We should be on course to build formidable teams that can make the country proud in various competitions outside the country” Comrade Jaja said.

The national president appealrf to all governments to introduce catch them young programme from the rural areas, for adequate grassroots sports development.

“There should be talent hunting programme in all sports, but mostly in the area of track and field,” he stated.

Comrade Jaja used the forum to also call on stakeholders to educate sportsmen and women on the basic principles of true sportsmanship, which are friendship, peace and unity.

Bethel Toby