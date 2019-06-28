Labour Leader Hails Wike’s Commitment To Dev

President of National Union of Shops and Distributive Employees (NUSDE), Comrade Innocent Jaja, has hailed the Governor Nyesom Wike adminis-tration’s commitment to the rapid implementation of a new development vision for Rivers State through budgetary allocations for many of the projects in the vision’s strategic implementation framework.

Speaking with The Tide yesterday in Port Harcourt on the state of projects in the state, Jaja stressed that this is something that has not taken place before now as things are being done differently today.

“The governor and his team are committed; he is backing all his commitment with the necessary action and steps that need to be taken.”

“licenses have been issued to investors in the proposed development in the state while some have commenced construction as well as the take-off of other projects.

“As you are aware, there is also the increased budgetary allocation for projects in the state. Today, the budget for the Ministry of Urban Development (MUD) and for other sectors have increased,” he said.

The labour leader recalled that in one of his (Wike’s) engagements, with the stakeholders and elders of the state, he did say that the people of the state deserved more than they were getting.

He asserts: “Before now, the development in the oil-rich state was not what one would expect but since the emergence of this government as headed by Governor Nyesom Wike in 2015 till date, all that is changing and more are even coming in months ahead.”

Jaja maintained further that the government, as far as he is concerned, is committed to ensuring that the narrative in the Rivers State transformation is sustained.

He stressed that there is a new development vision and implementation strategy in this administration as against the proliferation of abandoned projects in Rivers State before now.

He, however, added that such policy of abandonment was being phased out by Wike’s government with its commitment to the completion of abandoned projects statewide.