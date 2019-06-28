Kogi Guber: Igala Group Rejects Bello’s Endorsement

Sequel to the recent endorsement of the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to seek a second term in office by traditional rulers in the state, a pan-Igala group, the Ukomu Igala Organisation (UIO), has rejected the purported endorsement, describing the action as a “siege on our traditional rulers”.

The group, through its National Leader, Comptroller Abdul Amade (rtd), told journalists in Jos, the Plateau State capital, that the presentation made by the traditional rulers at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, when the monarchs visited President Muhammadu Buhari, endorsing the Kogi State governor, was not the voice of citizens of the state.

Rising from its emergency general meeting in Jos, the Ukomu Igala Organisation (UIO) said it has received numerous calls from various Igala sons and daughters within and outside the country over what it described as “the evidently stage managed visit of our traditional rulers” from Kogi State to President Muhammadu Buhari in an attempt to seek his support for the imposition of a particular candidate on the people of Kogi State in the governorship election in November, 2019.

“We wish to state in clear and unambiguous terms, that the entire Igala race, which the Ukomu Igala represents, is not happy with the ongoing siege on our traditional rulers.

“That the presentation made during the said visit, is not a true reflection of the wishes and aspirations of the good people of the Igala Kingdom as the traditional rulers were merely arm-twisted to make a commitment in favour of the ongoing political aspirations of individual interests in Kogi State.

“We urge the President to disregard the tele-guided message in the interest of peace and justice that informed the massive support of Kogites for the change mantra,” the group said.

The group added, “That the people of Kogi State who overwhelmingly voted for President Muhammed Buhari in the last Presidential election, did so in solidarity with the President who has been adjudged to be one of the most upright and financially disciplined Nigerian”.