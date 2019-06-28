Jang Objects To Attempt To Tender Personal Bank Statements In N6.2bn Fraud

Former Plateau State Governor, Jonah Jang, yesterday objected to attempts by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission to tender the statements of his two personal bank accounts in court, as pieces of evidence against him.

The EFCC had dragged Jang before Justice Daniel Longji of Plateau High Court IV, Jos over alleged fraud involving N6.2 billion said to have been committed when he governed the North-Central state between 2007 and 2015.

At the hearing of the case yesterday, counsel to EFCC, MrRotimi Jacobs (SAN), called his 10th Prosecution Witness (PW10), through whom he attempted to tender some statements of accounts belonging to the former governor.

Our correspondent reports that it is the second time Jang was contesting attempts to submit documents against him, the first being when he kicked against the submission of “highly classified documents” from the office of the Secretary to the Government.