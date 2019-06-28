‘Inter Brigade Sports Competition Is For Physical Alertness’ 

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai has said that the Inter Brigades, sports competition is an important professional exercise that would enhance physical alertness.He explained that the competition will last for five days, saying that the event is an annual one in the Nigeria Army calendar. Buratai who was represented by the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, and Land Component Commander, (LCC) Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe(JTF OPDS), Major General Jamil Sarham said this last Monday, when he declared the competition open at the Six Division sports ground, in Port Harcourt.”This competition is between various formations and units under the division. The tournament featured only volleyball, basketball, and tug of war,” Buratai said. Major General Sarham also represented by Brigade General Bello Olatokumbo described the event as a landmark that would bring together both officers and soldiers from various formations and units under the division together. “This tournament would also serve as an avenue to promote mutual cooperation and comradeship amongst the participants” Buratai said. He said training and retraining of the personal in the Nigeria Army remain paramount in achieving the required, regimentation, professional responsiveness and to maintain the combat efficiency needed. He noted that it would help tackle the various security challenges that are facing the nation.”I want to say that to have a professional responsive Nigeria Army in the discharge of its constitutional functions is very important,” he stated. The Chief of Army Staff, urged participants to give the tournament all the seriousness it deserves and advised them to imbibe the true spirit of sportsmanship that would bring peace, unity and friendship.

Kiadum Edookor