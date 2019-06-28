FG Has Driven 100m Nigerians Into Abject Poverty – Frank

Timi Frank, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has reacted to remark credited to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II that Nigeria was on the threshold of bankruptcy, following unfavourable economic policies by the Federal Government.

Frank said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, government has driven “100 million Nigerians into abject poverty.”

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had said this during the ongoing 3rd National Treasury Workshop organized by the office of the Accountant General of the Federation holding in Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano.

Sanusi advised President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to cancel subsidy in petroleum and electricity tariffs if the economy must stabilize.

The monarch lamented that for 30 years, successive governments have had this project called petroleum subsidy, insisting that this is the right time to stop it so as to save the nation’s economy.

Reacting, Frank commended the Emir of Kano for his timely warning over the precarious state of the nation’s economy.

In a statement he signed, Frank also called on other traditional rulers and religious leaders to emulate the Emir, who was known to speak the truth “even at his own peril – by speaking out to save the country from imminent collapse.”

According to Frank: “This is a Government that has failed to implement a new minimum wage for its workforce after Buhari hurriedly signed the minimum wage bill into law in April to save face on May Day. Buhari has breached the minimum wage act by refusing to implement it.

“This is a Government that has failed to operationalize financial autonomy for state judiciary and legislatures which Buhari signed into law in June 2018 following the last constitutional amendment exercise.

“This is a Government that has failed to name ministers and key aides to the President after over a month of being sworn into office.

“In many states of the federation, full workers’ salaries have not been paid for upwards of three years. Is it not benumbing that the newly inaugurated government in Ogun State had to secure a N7billion bank loan to pay May salaries?”

The former APC spokesperson stated that” having failed in the last four years to meet the aspirations of Nigerians for humane, purposeful and progressive governance, the present administration has resorted to churning out lies in order to keep Nigerians in perpetual bondage.”

Frank further urged Nigerians not to be carried away by Buhari’s promise, during his inauguration, to lift 100million Nigerians out of poverty, saying, “already, Buhari’s rudderless and overly corrupt administration has driven over a 100 million Nigerians into abject poverty and countless others to their early graves through suicide and banditry.”

He called on international development partners to prevail on Buhari to be more responsive to the genuine needs of the people in order to save Nigerians from the current state of avoidable and unnecessary hardship in the land.