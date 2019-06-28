FAAN Reaffirms Commitment To Improve Airports Operations …As Normal Operations Resume At Port Harcourt Airport.

The Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Capt. Rabiu Yadudu has expressed commitment to improve operations at airports across the country.

Yadudu, while speaking at the maiden inaugural flight operations ceremony of the Turkish Airline on Tuesday at the Port Harcourt International airport Omagwa, said that the coming of the Turkish airline for flight operations at the Port Harcourt Airport was one of the many activities outlined to improve business and airport operations.

The FAAN boss who was represented by the Director of airport security, Group Captain Usman Abu- Sadiq(rtd),also said that the Port Harcourt Airport, being one of the four major airports in the country, would be given all the necessary support to excell.

He expressed happiness over the inauguration of the Turkish Airline in port Harcourt, and wished the airline smooth operations.

Meanwhile, normal operations has fully resumed at the Port Harcourt International Airport, after a temporary closure of operations, following the near crash incident that involved the Air Peace, last Saturday.

It would be recalled that a Air Peace flight with registration number 5N BRN flying from Abuja to Port Harcourt, skidded off the runway last Saturday at about 15,00 hours, during a heavy downpour at the airport.

All the 87 passengers and six crew members on board the flight were safely evacuated by the rescue officers of FAAN and other agencies at the airport.