Evo Assembly Lauds Wike Over Chinda’s Election

A social group, known as Evo Assembly in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State says, the election of House of Representatives, member representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency, Hon. Kingsley Chinda as minority leader of the House was part of Governor Nyesom Wike’s struggle to ensure Rivers State is well represented at the National Assembly.

The group lauded the Governor in a communiqué read by its President General, Mr Peter Chinwo at the end of its annual Assembly held in Port Harcourt last Wednesday.

The Assembly, who hailed Hon. Kingsley Chinda for clinching the position of minority leader of the lower chamber of the National Assembly, described him as lawmaker with high level of experience who always placed priority to sensitive issues concerning the state and Nigeria in general.

Evo Assembly expressed optimism that Hon. Chinda’s position would shape the National Assembly positively in the area of lawmaking and would add valve to the development of the state and Nigeria in general.

The group also commended Governor Wike for giving priority to issues of insecurity in the State saying that the gesture would woo more investors into Rivers State.

The President General of the group, Mr. Peter Chinwo called on the Governor to rid Evo kingdom of criminal elements.

Enoch Epelle