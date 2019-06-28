Deeper Life Hosts Mega Summit For Young Professionals

As part of efforts to augment government’s nation building efforts across the country, the Deeper Life Bible Church is set to host her maiden edition of the mega summit for young professionals across various professions.

The summit tagged: ‘Gaining the Edge’ will run concurrently with the graduation ceremony of over 800 young Nigerians who participated in the third edition of her Skills Acquisition Programme (SAP 3.0) at the main bowl of the Church auditorium in Gbagada, Lagos on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Speaking ahead of the programme, President of the YPF, Daniel Bamigbayan, said: “Seasoned speakers with hands-on experience will facilitate on contemporary professional expertise needed to excel in today’s workplace and businesses.

“In YPF, integrity is our watchword and we intend to inculcate it in our colleagues in the larger society; this programme is the maiden edition and we have specifically invited various reputable speakers from all walks of life with the Grand Patron, Dr. William FolorunshoKumuyi as the Chief Host.”