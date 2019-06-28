Court Remands Man For Beheading Wife

An Ado Ekiti Magistrate’s Court yesterday remanded a 23-year-old man, Yusuf Mohammed, in prison custody over the alleged murder of his wife, 14-year-old Safiat Yakubu.

The Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Awosika, who adjourned the matter till July 30 for mention, ordered the accused be remanded in prison custody, pending the advice from the office of the director of public prosecution.

The police prosecutor, Insp Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the accused allegedly committed the offence on June 16 in Ilasa Ekiti in the Ekiti East Council area of Ekiti State.

She said, “The offence is punishable under section 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012”.

Ikebuilo alleged that the refusal of the deceased to move to the house of the accused after her bride price had been paid and the alleged suspicion that the deceased was having extra-marital affairs with another man were the reasons he allegedly killed her.

According to the police prosecutor, “the accused went to lay an ambush for her in the bush and cut off her head”.

The prosecutor said the case file was duplicated and forwarded to the office of Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.