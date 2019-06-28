Counsel Calls Falana As Witness In Evans’ Trial

The Lagos State Government has filed an application seeking to add human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, as a witness in the trial of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans.

The State Prosecuting counsel, Mr Y.G Oshoala, filed the application before an Igbosere High Court yesterday.

Oshala told an Igbosere High Court, Lagos that an issue came up during trial within trial which required that “we call an additional witness”.

Our correspondent reports that on Jan. 16, Evans, told the court that his confessional statement which he made to the police after his arrest in 2017, was made under duress.

Therefore, a trial within trial was conducted to ascertain whether the defendant’s statement was actually made under duress.

Evans is currently facing two separate charges, bordering on conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping and attempted murder, before Justice Adedayo Akintoye.

In the first charge, Evans is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Ugochukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba.

In the second charge, he is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Linus Okpara and Victor Aduba.

At the resumed hearing yesterday, Oshoala told the court that during trial within trial Evans mentioned that Falana came to visit him while in police custody but was prevented from seeing him due to excessive torture which he was going through.

The prosecutor, therefore, said he would want to call the SAN as a witness for the interest of justice.

But the counsel to Evans, Mr R, B. Ekeh, said that he has not responded to the application, adding that other defendants’ counsel said that they were not served with the application.

Oshala said that, “the issue came up during trial within trial of the first defendant (Evans) therefore does not concern the other defendants”.

Justice Adedayo Akintoye ordered that all the defendants be served, “those concerned will reply”.

After this argument, the third defendant’s counsel, Mr S.E. Okeke, holding the brief of Mr J.C. Jiakponna, told the court that he had a bail application.