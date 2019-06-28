Church Leaders Move To Restore Peace In Ogoni

As part of measures towards restoring sustainable peace in Ogoni land, church leaders under the aegis of, Ogoni Church Leaders and Elders Council has urged all stakeholders in Ogoni and warring factions to embrace the on going peace initiatives in the area.

Coordinator of the body, Brother Don Aadum gave the advise during a briefing with newsmen at Lomda Hotels in Port Harcourt last Wednesday.

The Coordinator who condemned the killings in Ogoni said the ugly development did not reflect the ideals and values that Ogoni represent, noting that Ogoni was known for peace and hospitality.

He called on all the parties involved in the crisis to yield to the concrete resolutions reached at the Saakpenwa Pan Ogoni Stakeholders meeting to restore peace in Ogoni land.

He said the Church Leaders and Elders Council were committed towards the peace process in Ogoni by ensuring that they offer ceaseless prayers and intercession to God for the peace of the land.

Aadum commended the efforts of King Ateke Tom and High Chief Solomon Ndigbara towards restoring peace in Ogoni and called for genuine repentance, forgiveness and reconciliation to ensure that the peace process in Ogoni is consolidated.

Beemene Taneh