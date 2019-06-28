Burna Boy Wins Best Int’l Act At 2019 Bet Award …Says “I’m Not Crazy About Receiving Awards”

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has stated that he is not crazy about receiving awards. He disclosed this on Monday morning while reacting to his emergence as the Best International Act at the 2019 Bet Awards.

In his instagram he wrote: “Thank you Africa and everyone that has been supporting. “I am not crazy about awards, but this one means a lot, we are all winners doing our bit to make our music heard worldwide. The popular Nigerian pop star beat the likes of Aka, Mr Eazi and others to emerge winner.

Meanwhile, Burna boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu wowed the crowd following her acceptance speech at Bet Awards on Monday, Ogulu received her son’s award for Best International Act. She reminded the African Americans to keep Africa in mind.

She said “thank you Bet, thank you Africa because that’s the constituency for which we got noticed in the first place. The message from Burna, I believe will be that every black person should please remember that you were Africans before you became anything else”, the speech earned her a standing ovation and viral reactions on social media.