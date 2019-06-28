Buhari Inaugurates Chairman, Commissioners Of RMAFC …Advises Them To Work Hard For A Better Nigeria

Following his campaign promises of improving Nigeria and solidifying its economy, President Muhammadu Buhari, while swearing in the Chairman and Commissioners of the revenue mobilization, allocation and fiscal commission, advised them to do everything constitutional possible to assist his administration in lifting about 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Buhari equally challenged the commission to advise the Federal, State and Local Governments on fiscal efficiency and methods by which their revenue is to be increased.

He charged the Commission to be fair and just to the three Tiers and Arms of Government without compromising its core mandate.

His words: “It is my pleasure this afternoon to swear into office, the Chairman and Commissioners of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission. I congratulate you all on your appointment.

“As a Commission, you are empowered by the Constitution to among other duties: Monitor the accruals to and disbursement of revenue from the Federation Account; Review, from time to time, the revenue allocation formulae and principles in operation and advise government on the need for any changes; Advise the Federal, State and Local Governments on fiscal efficiency and methods by which their revenue is to be increased; Determine remunerations appropriate for Political/Public Office Holders.

“Make recommendations and submit findings by a report thereto to the government of the Federation or of the State, as the case may be, regarding the formula for the distribution of the Federation Accounts and the Local Government Accounts; and Discharge such other functions as may be conferred on the Commission by Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, this Act, or any other Act of the National Assembly.