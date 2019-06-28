Benin-Ore Highway Evacuation: Chopper Operator Taps NAMA Approval

The operator of the heli-copter that airlifted a sick patient at the Benin-Ore Highway, last weekend, Tropical Arctic Logistics Limited (TAL), has confirmed that it secured approvals from relevant regulatory agencies before embarking on the evacuation service.

The company said the chopper was chartered for a medical evacuation operation and this was not the first time it was engaged to carry out such service.

This was disclosed by the Chief Operating Officer of the company, Femi Adeniji, when he addressed journalists in Lagos, yesterday.

Adeniji said the company received approval from the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), which endorsed the clearance for the flight, stressing that it did not breach any aviation regulation in its bid to conduct life-saving operations in collaboration with Flying Doctors.

The COO said the company was yet to receive any query or communication from Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) concerning the flight.

Adeniji also explained that the company was surprised at the undue outrage over the incident, noting that what was a normal operation has attracted unnecessary attention.

He also said that the helicopter involved was not involved in any scheduled flight diversion, as alleged.

“We wish to state that our mission for that flight was to save a life. We immediately swung into action, and rushed to the site in record time to pick the individual who is currently recuperating in the hospital. We are a licensed logistics company to carry out medical evacuation operations, and was engaged to airlift an individual who suffered a serious health challenge while caught in traffic, and needed emergency evacuation on the day in question.

“The Benin – Ore Road evacuation was conducted in close collaboration with security agencies; the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Police worked assiduously in trying to clear the gridlock caused by the ongoing road construction. They directed us to a cleared portion of the road where the operation was handled free from any incident,” Adeniji explained.