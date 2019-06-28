Amnesty: FG To Train 2,500 N’ Delta Youths On Fishing, Others

The Federal Government through the Presidential Amnesty Programme is set to train 2,500 Niger Delta Youths on fishing and associated seafood production.

Special Adviser to the president on the Niger Delta gave this indication while speaking on the progress of the project.

The training which is to last for three months is expected to empower on a full time basis, a minimum of 2,000 youths who would in turn be taken off the Amnesty programme, saving the government N1.9 billion annually.

The youths are to be trained by University of Patras, a Greek University specialising in Fisheries and Aquaculture Technology and be issued a European Union (EU) Certificates in Fishing upon successful completion of the programme.

Furthermore, the Greek Partners will build the Boats locally as directed by the ERGP during consultations. In effect, a Boat Building Yard would be set up in the Niger Delta for a 25 year period.

As part of preliminary activities for the programme which is a collaboration with international partners, a delegation of the Federal Government is set to depart for Greece and Costa Rica on a facility inspection.

In Greece, the Boat Building Yard, University of Patras, and other technical partners, as well as the Greek Government will be visited while in Costa Rica, the exact replica of the plant to be built in Nigeria which is a 110 Fish per minute Processing Plant and mega Aquaculture Centre will be inspected.

Also part of the programme and for which an MoU has already been signed, is the establishment of an industrial fishing and processing company as a joint venture run by a consortium of Greek and Nigerian Partners led by the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

Speaking on the progress of the project, the Special Adviser to the President on the Niger Delta, Prof. Charles Dokubo, said that the programme is expected to reduce the about $1 billion spent by Nigeria on fish importation.

Dokubo expressed satisfaction that the project is in line with a deliberate effort by government to promote diversification of the economy beyond oil.

“The project provides a clear convergence of domestic development and national security objectives while catalysing large volumes of foreign direct investment into the country.

“This is the first time that a large volume of our ex-agitators will be offloaded to full employment at once. The assurance that they will be EU certified means that they can work anywhere in the world beyond our shores.

“It creates a regional architecture that places emphasis on stability, economic and sustainable development. In the long term, it will position Nigeria to contribute more meaningfully to a market driven blue economy framework for growth and prosperity within the Gulf of Guinea,” he said.

He thanked all the partners while promising to ensure that the Amnesty Programme Office does all in its capacity to ensure the construction of the yard takes off in September.

The project was designed to acquaint the Presidential Amnesty Programme beneficiaries with modern day fishing using trawlers.

The project was formally launched by President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on May 24, 2019 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.