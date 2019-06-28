Abang Threatens Withdrawal From Kashamu’s Suit

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court Abuja, yesterday, threatened to withdraw from an extradition suit brought before him by Senator BurujiKashamu, seeking to stop the federal government from extraditing him to the United States of America.

The judge who affirmed to have given judgement in two suits, in 2015, brought before him, by the same plaintiff, said that he will opt out of the fresh suit if found to be related to the extradition matter.

The reaction of the judge followed an observation by counsel to the NDLEA, Joseph Sunday, who drew the attention of the judge to the fact that he had in 2015, delivered two judgement on the same extradition issue.

The counsel said that the two judgement of the high court have been set aside by the court of Appeal Lagos division and that appeal on them have been field at the supreme court.

Counsel to the NDLEA who commended the judge for raising the issue of proprieties by him to adjudicate on the two fresh suit, filed by Kashamu in 2018, pleaded with the court to take notice that similar extradition matters by the same Kashamu had been decided.

But Counsel to KashamuIfeomaEsson insisted that the fresh suit of his client is not related to the issue that brought about the two judgment of the Justice Abang delivered on 2015.