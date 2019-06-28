2019 BBNaija Winner To Receive N60m Prize

Multi choice Nigeria, organisers of the annual Big Brother Naija Reality TV show has disclosed that the winner of its new season will get a total prize worth N60 million.

Multi choice made the disclosure in a statement by its Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe on Sunday. According to Ugbe each edition of Big Brother Naija significantly improves on all aspects of the previous season and this year’s is not different.

The winner of season 4 will work away from the House with N30m cash prize and a top of the range SUV amongst many other existing prizes.

The BB Naija winner will also emerge as the most popular and marketable personality on the continent as the show is known to launch prominent careers in Arts, Entertainment and other supporting industries. A breakdown of the prize for the winner reads thus: The winner of BBNaija season 4 will be rewarded with a cash prize of N30 million, a top of the range SUV from Nigeria and auto maker Innoson Motors, trip to Dubai, a home make over and a year’s supply of pepsi and one Africa Fest VVIP experience.

The winner will also get a year’s supply of Indomie Noddles and Munoh it, a brand new Oppo mobile smart phone, there is also a bonus prize of two vip tickets to watch a European football final game live, courtesy Betgija.

Recall that Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe won the 2018 edition of BB Naija and walked away with the sum of N45 million worth of prizes. This was an increase from the 2017 edition where Efe Ejegba won and was rewarded with N25 million cash prize and an automobile valued at N5 million.