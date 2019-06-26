Umahi Dissociates Self From 2023 Presidential Campaign Team

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi has dissociated himself from the purported Inauguration of a campaign platform by a group of Socio-political group in Abakaliki, yesterday.

The Tide reports that the state chapter of the SouthEast4Preesident2023 was inaugurated in Abakaliki on Tuesday with many government functionaries in attendance.

Umahi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor dissociated himself and his Government from any form of political gathering with intent to promote his presidential ambition in 2023, saying he is more committed to delivering quality and purposeful leadership to the people of Ebonyi State.

The statement by Emmanuel Uzor further quoted Governor Umahi as saying that promoters of his purported 2023 presidential ambition did not have his support and, therefore, the promoters should not link him with any election that is four years ahead.

“The governor was greatly embarrassed by the link to presidential ambition of 2023 being circulated in various social media platforms and wishes to state that he will not be distracted by the various endorsements by groups and individuals who clamour for Nigerian president of Igbo extraction”

“Governor does not know the promoters of the platform and could not have contracted them to do the job but believes that any genuine and law-abiding Nigerians reserve the right to go about their business as long as it doesn’t impinge on the laid down rules of the country”.