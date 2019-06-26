Tribunal grants AA’s Application For Withdrawal

The Imo State Governorship Petition Tribunal sitting in Owerri, has granted application by the Action Alliance (AA) to withdraw from suit challenging the election of Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as governor of Imo State.

The running mate of the AA governorship candidate, Acho Ihim, had two weeks ago dumped the party for the ruling PDP in the state.

Ruling on the application brought by the national leadership of the AA, which alleged that the party was not consulted by its governorship candidate for the 2019 election,Uche Nwosu, in the said election petition before approaching the tribunal, Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Mathew Adewara granted the request by removing AA as a party to the suit.

Counsel to the AA, Chief Okey Ehieze commended the tribunal for granting the request of the party, noting that the party was a signatory to a pact with other political parties to support any duly elected candidate in the state.

He noted that AA was not ready to go into a run-off election, which its candidate in the state allegedly prayed for.

Counsel to the PDP in Imo State, Chief Jerry Egemba described the ruling as a welcome development.

Meanwhile, the state Chairman of the AA, Chief Uchendu Ahaneku said Chief Nwosu would pursue its case against the election of Governor Ihedioha to its logical conclusion regardless of the decision of the national leadership of the party.