Three Killed, 29 Kidnapped In Katsina, Zamfara

Three people were killed, with about 20 others kidnapped following a fresh attack in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, at the weekend.

Several persons were injured with 500 cattle rustled in the attack which took place at the home town of Governor Bello Matawalle.

According to the chairman of the local government, Ahmed Abubakar, bandits stormed Faru Village last Monday and Bachiri on Saturday, while an attack on Gama Giwa Village was carried out earlier on Sunday.

Abubakar said:”my local government is under siege, they are attacking our communities and villages virtually everyday and the military manpower cannot overpower these people. We record four to five attacks on weekly basis, people are dying, others are being kidnapped because the security forces are not well equipped to fight these people.”

Attempts to speak to officials of Operation Sharen Daji were not successful, but the chairman, however, said that villagers are now migrating to the local government headquarters.

Meanwhile, gunmen, at the weekend, attacked Amarawa, Madawa and Domawa villages at Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing three persons, abducting three others and rustling many cows.

At Amarawa Village, one Alhaji Yusuf Dantalle was killed; while his younger brother’s wife, identified as Salima, was abducted. The abductors were said to have demanded N20m as ransom.