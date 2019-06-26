Task Before 9th NASS

After weeks of intrigues, horse trading and political wheelings and dealings, Nigeria’s Ninth National Assembly (NASS) was eventually inaugurated on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, by President Muhammadu Buhari. This followed the emergence of former Senate leader, Ahmed Lawan (APC, Yobe State) as Senate President, and Ovie Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President, while Femi Gbajabiamila, APC, Lagos State, secured the Speakership of the Federal House of Representatives, with Aliyu Wase APC, Plateau State as Deputy Speaker.

In the days and weeks leading up to the inauguration of the National Assembly, palpable divisions, disagreements and political fights polarized, not only members-elect of the Assembly, but Nigerians, as divergent interests battled for the soul and control of the Assembly.

It was an open secret that the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Presidency in particular, wanted to avoid what they perceived as mistakes with the Eighth National Assembly to have a say on the leadership of the Red and Green Chambers of the Assembly.

Though there were dissenting voices over the choices and endorsements of APC and the Presidency, the ruling party eventually had its desire accomplished.

Now that the choices of the ruling party and the Presidency have been enthroned as leaders of the Ninth National Assembly, we congratulate the leaders and members of NASS on their emergence and vintage position to contribute to the governance of the country. We are also happy that the ugly rancour that saw to the large turn out of Senate Presidents and House Speakers seems to be in the past. It is, therefore, expected that no matter the differences, members will close ranks and work for the interest of the nation.

We, however, remind both leaders and Distinguished and Honourable members of NASS that their current positions are mandates given to them by Nigerians to ensure that the country does not degenerate into despair. Truly, Nigeria, bedeviled with so many challenges that are currently testing her unity, love and progress, is apparently on the edge of the precipice, where a nudge can tip it over.

That is why we expect the Ninth NASS to immediately hit the ground running in providing a good framework for the good governance of the country. Although all the leaders were endorsed by the APC and the Presidency, we do not expect either of the Chambers nor the NASS as a whole to pander to the whims and caprices of the Presidency or the Executive arm of government.

We believe that the beauty of democracy, which we think Nigeria is practising, lies in the doctrine of separation of powers and the intrinsic checks and balances embedded therein. Thus, the NASS must not allow itself to be turned into a rubber-stamp of the Executive or see itself as a subservient partner in the Nigerian project.

Moreover, the NASS, which has the ruling APC in majority in both Chambers, should not be seen to be a tool for party politics or subjugate other members to their party’s whims.

In fact, Nigerians expect good laws that will not only enthrone progress, but equity and justice for all in the country. Regrettably, however, the people seem to have lost hope owing to the tendency and practices of past NASS members. Most of them were seen to be more interested in personal lucre, insulation from poverty and political persecution than enacting and promoting laws that would advance the welfare of the people.

We believe that the Ninth NASS now has a good opportunity to redeem the legislative institution in Nigeria and prove that democracy can work for the generality of the people in the country, rather than for a privileged few.

While we urge the NASS to be firm and fair in the discharge of its legislative duties and oversight functions, we expect mutual respect, robust engagement and independence between and among all the arms of government.

At stake is good governance in Nigeria, survival of sustainable democracy, equity and justice for all. These would be a mirage if the NASS chooses to play to the gallery and abdicate its responsibilities to Nigeria and Nigerians, on whose shoulders they rode to privilege and power.

History will only log and remember the Ninth NASS based on its performance and where the country would be in the next four years.