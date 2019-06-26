Soldiers Nab Bandits’ Contractor, Informant In Sokoto

The Nigerian Army last Monday said its soldiers on Operation HARBIN KUNAMA, have arrested a major informant and logistics supplier to bandits in Sokoto State.

Army spokesman, Colonel Saghir Musa said the suspects were arrested at Burkusuma market in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of the state while on security patrol in the area.

He said: “In continuation of the ongoing offensive operations against armed banditry and other criminal activities within Sokoto State and its environs, troops of Operation HARBIN KUNAMA III on 23 June 2019 while on a routine aggressive patrol to Danboa village intercepted some notorious bandits’ informant and logistics suppliers at Burkusuma market all in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

“The troops acting on credible intelligence report raided the location and apprehended the criminals who were transacting in the market.

“Notable among them were Mallam Ibrahim, confirmed to be a notorious bandits informant and collaborator renowned for collecting ransom on behalf of the bandits.

”Also arrested was Mallam Ashiru Goni, who is confirmed to be another notorious bandits courier agent; he specialises in transporting logistics for bandits within and outside Sokoto State.

“The soldiers equally arrested Mamman Taratse, a confirmed logistician for the criminals who specialises in the sale of rustled cattle at various markets within and outside Sokoto State.

“Similarly, troops in response to complaints of bandits’ activities at Magira village, stormed and raided the location and engaged the bandits in a fierce battle”.