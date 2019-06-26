Sand Eagles Star Picks Positive Form

Nigeria’s Super Sand Eagles, Emeka Ogbonna is picking positives from the team’s outing at the just- concluded All Africa Beach games in Sal, Cape Verde despite the team’s third-place finish in the competition.

Ogbonna speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said the outing gave the Beach Eagles an opportunity to come together again and assess the team ahead of the Beach soccer world cup later in November this year.

He added that this is needed to see what the team look like rather than coming late into another world cup preparation devoid of competitive action which the just concluded outing in Cape Verde offered the team.

“We’re indeed very happy as a Beach soccer team and as a beach soccer family because we believe that it’s an opportunity to go and train and also test ourselves.

“We saw it as an opportunity also to go and improve on our game and work on our mistake so that when we go for the world cup, by then we would have corrected so many mistakes,” he said.