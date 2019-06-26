RSG Recommits To Achieving Universal Healthcare

The Rivers State Government says it is committed to providing the enabling political, medical and social structures that support families, children and mothers to achieve universal health care.

The state Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo stated this during the second quarterly meeting of the Rivers State Task Force on Immunisation and Primary Healthcare at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Monday.

According to Banigo, under the watch of Governor Nyesom Wike, the health care delivery system would continue to be strengthened through the efficient utilisation of available resources.

She commended members of the task force drawn from government and non-governmental organisations, the media, civil society, security agencies, traditional institution as well as partners in health for their dedication and commitment.

Banigo, who expressed delight at the tremendous improvement of the state immunisation coverage, which rose from 44.8 per cent in 2016 to 82.6 per cent in 2018, urged members of the task force to redouble their efforts in order to achieve 100 per cent coverage.