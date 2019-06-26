Retirees Demand Pension, Gratuities Arrears From Osun Govt

Retirees in Osun, under the aegis of Forum of 2011/2012 Pensioners, yesterday protested to demand the payment of 15 months backlog of pension and gratuities from the state government.

The retirees, who gathered at Ayetoro Junction in their hundreds, marched through Igbona (Awolowo way), Old Garage, Oke-Fia to Olaiya Junction (all in Osogbo) causing gridlock and restriction of movements of persons along these routes.

The Head of the forum, Mr Yemi Lawal, while addressing newsmen said the protest became necessary as they got information that N6.3 billion had been given to the state government, as the last tranch of the Paris Club Refund to the state.

He said they had to voice out and demand for the payment of the backlog of their entitlements before the Paris Fund was diverted to other use without their arrears being settled.

He noted that before they decided to stage their protest, they had written four letters to the state Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, one of which was to inform him of the payment of their entitlements, but the governor had not responded to the letter.