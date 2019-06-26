Rape: Man, 65 Defiles 13-Year Old Daughter

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court, yesterday, ordered a 65-year-old man, BayoAkinwete, to be remanded in prison custody over the rape of his 13 year old daughter.

This, according to the magistrate, is to enable the court seek legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The court also did not take the plea of the accused.

The accused, whose address was not provided, according to the prosecutor, Insp. Monica Ikebuilo, committed the offence on June 18 in Olorunsogo area in Ado-Ekiti.

Ikebuilo told the court that the accused allegedly raped his 13 year-old daughter on many occasions after given her alcoholic drinks.

The prosecutor alleged that under cross examination, the victim told the police that she and her 9-yr-old sister were living with their father, after their mother abandoned them.

According to the prosecutor, the victim reported at the police station that her father sometimes ago gave her alcoholic drink and when she woke up, she found him (her father) on top of her having sex.

She said that the action was not the first time that her father will rape her, as this has been going on for a while.