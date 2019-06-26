PenCom To Begin Verification Of Workers Retiring 2020

The Pension Commission of Nigeria (PenCom) finalised arrangements to commence the verification of prospective retirees who would be retiring in 2020 from the public service.

The Acting Director-General of PenCom, Mrs Aisha Dahir-Umar made the disclosure in Abuja last Monday at a sensitization workshop organized for intending retirees in the year 2020 under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

According to her, the verification exercise is scheduled to hold from 1 July to 2 August, 2019 in 15 centres across the country.

The forthcoming exercise, she noted, necessitated the need to undertake adequate sensitization and public enlightenment in order to prepare prospective retirees on the steps to take towards a hitch-free retirement life.

According to her, the effort is consistent with the objectives of the Pension Reform Act (PRA 2014), which is to ensure that every person who worked in either the public service of the federation, Federal Capital Territory, states and local governments or the private sector receive his retirement benefits as and when due and to establish a uniform set of rules, regulations and standards for all aspects of pension administration, including payment of retirement benefits to retirees amongst others.

“We consider contributors who are about to join the CPS retirees as very important stakeholders. As part of our annual regulatory activities, the Commission has three topics to be presented which are: enrolment exercise and documentation requirements, accessing retirement under the CPS and life in retirement. It is our hope that the workshop would inform participants on what they need to know on documentation requirements, payment of retirement benefits and best ways to enjoy life in retirement.

“We are, therefore, looking forward to fruitful deliberations at this workshop and feel free to make suggestions during and after these workshops, about issues that may further help to make retirement life more comfortable to you and future retirees.