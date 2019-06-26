Oyo Assembly Approves 12 Special Advisers, Wants Road Contractors Back To Site

The 9th Oyo State House of Assembly during its maiden sitting has honoured the request of the State executive to approve 12 special advisers to the Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde.

Speaker of Oyo Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin While reading the letter from the Executive, the Speaker of house, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin said the 12 Special Advisers awaiting approval are to occupy strategic positions which are imperative to the executive duties.

According to Ogundoyin, administering a State is a lot of work for the Executive Governor and definitely, he needs good hands as advisers.

“Since the inception of this administration, a lot of responsibilities have been mainly on the Governor and his Chief of staff.

“That is why we had a quick pass and approval of the executive request so that we can hit the ground running in the best interest of the good people of Oyo state,” he added.

In his observation, the lawmaker representing Iseyin/Iwajowa, Hon. Adeola Bamidele implored the Governor to consider skills and professionalism in the appointments.

“Putting the round peg in the round hole is what can guarantee efficiency in every governmental duty, and Governor Seyi Makinde should please consider this in appointing the Special Advisers.