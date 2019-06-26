Opeifa Cup: Newly Discovered Players For Summer Coaching – Official

The Lagos State Handball Association (LSHA) says it will organise summer coaching programme for talents discovered at the just-concluded 5th Lagos State Secondary Schools Handball Championships, tagged “Opeifa Cup”.

LSHA Secretary Bintu Ojikutu, told Newsmen yesterday in Lagos that no fewer than 60 players in the junior and senior boys/girls categories were identified at the championships.

Ojikutu said the coaching crew would be on ground to be part of the exercise scheduled for the summer holiday at the Rowe Park Sports Centre, Yaba, Lagos.

He said the coaching programme was scheduled for the long vacation to avoid clashing with the academic programmes of the participants.

“The Opeifa Cup is an annual tournament that brings secondary school teams together for competition purposes, which sets an enabling environment for us to identify promising players in their categories.

“We just had the 5th edition and as usual, there were boys and girls as well as junior and senior categories, where the match officials discovered over 60 players with exceptional skills.

“It is fundamental and part of our programme to ensure that these potential are adequately mentored by our seasoned coaches during the long vacation, hence the proposed summer coaching.

“Very soon, schools’ academic calendar will be rounded off, and thereafter, the training will commence in top gear, with full concentration on the newly discovered,” she said.

She said the follow-up programme was necessary as some of the schools where the players were coming from did not have the needed facilities to make their foundation splendid.

Tidesports source reports that the Kayode Opeifa sponsored annual handball tournament involved 76 schools in Rowe Park Sports Centre, from June 17 to June 21.