NURTW Promises To Curb Drug Abuse In Motor Parks

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has reiterated commitment to curb the menace of consumption and trafficking of illegal drug in motor parks across the country.

The National Chairman of the union, Alhaji Najeem Yasin, stated this on Monday in Abuja at a campaign against drug abuse organised for commercial vehicle drivers at Zuba Motor Park in Abuja.

The Tide reports that the campaign was to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Drug Trafficking slated for June 26.

Yasin, who was represented by his Senior Special Adviser (SSA), Alhaji Suleiman Dansaki, said that the (NURTW) was making serious efforts toward tackling drug menace in the country.

He said that composition of motor parks was as a combination of good, bad and ugly.

“The prevalence of drugs in our motor parks is based on the proliferation of illegal motor parks in many parts of FCT and other states in the country.

“These motor parks operators allow many of these illegal activities, such as drug abuse, in order to generate revenue for their government without looking at the dangers of these to the society.

“Motor parks are not always about driving passengers. It is more than that. One of our duties is to ensure motor parks are safe for passengers and drivers.

“Although we do not have the right to prosecute any drug user or drug trafficker, what we have been doing and would continue to do is to hand over any drug offenders over to NDLEA,” he said.

He urged NDLEA to continue to rid the public of dangerous drugs that had eaten deep into the veins of those who abuse them.

Chairman of NDLEA, Col. Muhammad Abdallah (rtd), noted that drivers were very important in the fight against drug abuse, saying that they were the custodians of human lives and property.

Abdallah, who was represented by Deputy Director, Drug Demand Reduction Department (DDRD), Mrs Joyce-Titus Adegbuyi, said that many drivers engaged in the consumption of illicit drugs in various motor parks across the nation.

“Therefore, we must work together to put an end to this menace in the society,” she added.

In a lecture on rehabilitation of drug victims, Deputy Commander of Narcotics, Mr Inalegewu Ameh, said that those who sell and abuse drugs in motor parks were risking the lives of innocent passengers.

He urged “NURTW management to assist in ridding all motor parks in the FCT and country of bad drivers.

High point of the event was a drama on drug abuse and drug trafficking presented by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) drama troupe.