Motorists Decry Oyigbo– Aba Road …Urge Contractor To Expedite Work

Road users plying the Port Harcourt-Oyigbo-Aba expressway have urged the contractor handling the rehabilitation job to expedite action in completing one lane of the road to ease the flow of traffic while the construction lasts.

Drivers who made the call on Monday when our correspondent visited the area said that the road was becoming unmotorable as a result of pot holes around Eleme junction and Oyigbo, making motorists to divert to alternative routes.

A commercial bus driver, Ikeji Ama, who plies the route, lamented the deplorable condition of the road, which is causing serious traffic gridlock along the Eleme, Oyigbo, Imo River bridge axis.

He appealed to the contractor handling the job to complete one side of the road as a way to ease traffic while the construction continues.

Another commercial driver, Wangbo Igwe, told our correspondent that the traffic gridlock was becoming unbearable due to the snail movement occasioned by the bad road, saying that the pot holes were affecting their tyres and slowing down their business.

He noted that the three trips usually made per day by commercial drivers has reduced to one due to the poor condition of the road.

He also appealed to the contractor to put in interim measure that would facilitate movement on the road.

Meanwhile, the site Manager of the contracting firm, Taun Tayin, had explained that the delay in completing the road rehabilitation was due to regular rainfall in the area, promising the rehabilitation would soon be completed.